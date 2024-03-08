The makers of the upcoming film Bastar: The Naxal Story are releasing its first song, 'Vande Veeram,' on March 11, 2024.

The trailer for Bastar: The Naxal Story has drawn audiences' attention ever since its release. The trailer piqued the audience's excitement to watch the brutal and unfiltered truth that the makers are going to present in the film. The one thing that makes the film more exciting is the coming back of the powerful trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma.

In a recent exciting update, it has been revealed that the makers of Bastar: The Naxal Story are planning to unveil the first song 'Vande Veeram' of the film on March 11, 2024. The launch event is planned in Mumbai in the presence of the police officers and also the families of Jawans.

This is a very big thing for the film Bastar The Naxal Story. The event will not just see the song launch but the makers Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma along with the other cast and crew will also honour the real-life heroes, the cops and Jawans who protect the nation.

The approach taken by the makers of the film is very commendable as they distinguished themselves from regular launch events and chose to launch the song with the heroes of the nation. Since the film celebrates the courage of martyr soldiers, the makers have decided to launch the song with a theme that resonates well with the film's theme and subject.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

