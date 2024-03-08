Actor Vipin Sharma, who is still remembered for his act in Taaze Zameen Par, is all set to turn an author. Titled ‘One Way Ticket’, his book will be about his life but not an autobiography. Sharing the news exclusively with Bollywood Hungama, Sharma said, “I wanted to write a book that actually inspires people. If I can contribute something from my journey to someone, that will be the biggest achievement. I really hope that it encourages someone to fulfil their dream.”

Sharing more details, the actor added, “I don’t want to talk about my life as much as I want to talk about the creative process, the joy of wanting to do things you really love. It’s more of that. So, it’s not an autobiography in that sense. It’s about things I have learnt over the years; people who have influenced me and I have learnt from. The book can motivate anyone and everyone from any walk of life and not just actors. It will have my experiences of working with filmmakers, actors and colleagues from the fraternity. It will also include my entire process of not just acting but also my voyage to where I have reached today.”

Sharing an example of the same, Sharma said, “How I quit smoking is something very important in my life. It’s been over 15 years now. So, I want to share those things that made a difference in my life, so that it can make a difference in someone else’s life. It’s not just about health. I tell people that if you quit smoking, there will be miracle in your life.”

When asked about the release, he said, “We are thinking of releasing it in December this year. I feel it should come when we are ready. But most probably by the end of this year.” The actor said that he has signed up with the literary consultants The Sunflower Seeds to release the book.

Apart from Taare Zameen Par, Vipin Sharma is also known for films like Paan Singh Tomar, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Special 26, Raanjhanaa, Kick, Hotel Mumbai, etc, and shows like Paatal Lok, The Family Man and Guns And Gulaabs.

Along with the likes of Irrfan Khan and Ali Fazal, he is also one of the few Bollywood actors of this era to dabble in international cinema. His film Dear Jassi was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. He is a part of the keenly-awaited Hollywood film Monkey Man, which stars Dev Patel in the lead. Sharma will soon be leaving for South By South West Film Festival in Austin for its premiere. He will also be attending the film’s screenings in Los Angeles and London later.

Speaking about Monkey Man, Sharma said, “This is a very important film. It was shot during the pandemic. It was a new lease of life because I hadn’t gone out for seven months before this shoot. It was a blessing to suddenly just go to an island and be there for five and a half months during a very difficult time. It became very special. And working with Dev Patel was amazing.”

