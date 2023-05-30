Kapil Sharma has a fan following not just among the aam junta but also celebrities. The comedian has shot for his TV show The Kapil Sharma Show with innumerable celebrities. But one celeb has been conspicuous by his absence on the TV show - Aamir Khan. Hence, when both Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma met at the trailer launch of the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3, it was a rare sight. Kapil also touched Aamir's feet and it added to the event's appeal.

Aamir Khan spoke highly of Kapil Sharma, "I called Kapil just 2-3 weeks back. Main aaj kal kaam kam kar raha hoon. Family ke saath zyada hoon. Every night, I like seeing comedy before going to sleep. Since the past many months, I see Kapil's show. I have become his huge fan. You must have noticed that my smile was the widest when he came on stage! Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai. Hence, I called and thanked him for entertaining people. Logon ka dil behlana bahut bada kaam hai. I am happy to see you here. I am one of your biggest fans, Kapil."

Aamir Khan then complained in a lighter vein, "Aapne mujhe show pe nahin bulaya. Yeh galat baat hai!" He continued, "Isse pehle ki yeh puche, main hi bol deta hoon. Kapil se ek kadam aage hoon main!"

Kapil Sharma replied, "Hamara saubhagya hoga jab aap show pe aaoge. I have requested Aamir bhai whenever we have met. He has always said, 'Main kahin ja raha hoon. Wapis aake baat karte hai'. Cut to, yeh seedha teen saal baad milte hai!"

Aamir replied, "Main 100% aaunga lekin main ek cheez bolta hoon. Aap mujhe meri film release ke time bulate hai. Mujhe release ke liye nahin aana hai. Mujhe aise hi entertainment ke liye bulao."

Later, a journalist asked if Aamir Khan would like to do a film with Kapil Sharma. To which, Aamir said, "Kapil and me doing a film together? I would love that yaar!"

The journalist said that it'll be a pleasure to see them both as Aamir is a perfectionist while Kapil Sharma is "sabke dil ke raja". Aamir pitched in, "Mere bhi dil ke raja hai woh!" Kapil Sharma then raised laughs as he told the journalist, "Thank you mere kehne par aapne yeh sawaal pucha!"

