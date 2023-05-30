In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ankit Tiwari opened up on his desire of working with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King of Bollywood, has been captivating audiences for decades with his charismatic performances. The superstar's on-screen presence and ability to bring characters to life have attracted not only fans but also renowned composers in the Indian music industry. Over the years, a bunch of composers have expressed their deep desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan, aiming to create memorable musical compositions that perfectly complement the actor's larger-than-life persona. And one of them is Ankit Tiwari.

EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Tiwari speaks on desire of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan; says, “Shiddat aur kayanat chide hue hai”, watch

At various occasions, Tiwari has confessed that he is willing to work with SRK. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the composer-singer was asked to speak about his collaboration with SRK and if it is happening anytime soon. In his response, Tiwari recalled a famous Shah Rukh Khan dialogue while explaining his take.

He asserted, “I don't know. Sometimes, a dialogue of his comes to my mind - Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai. I feel that ‘shiddat’ and ‘kaynat’ are both slightly irritated with me. I have met him many times and have expressed my desire to work with him. But I don’t like to irritate people by constantly telling them that I want to work with them.

Besides this, Ankit also talked about aspiring singers and why it is important to undergo the necessary training in order to become a singer. To conclude his conversation, Ankit spoke about his upcoming projects without revealing much details.

