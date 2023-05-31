The agency is home to Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and Jake Gyllenhaal among others. In 2021, Alia Bhatt signed with the same agency.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has signed with the international agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) in all areas globally. The news was reported by Deadline. The agency is home to Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and Jake Gyllenhaal among others. In 2021, Alia Bhatt signed with the same agency.

The report states that Ranveer Singh has a brand value of $181.7 million. He is also a brand ambassador for many major brands including the NBA (appearing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2022 and 2023), Adidas, PepsiCo, and Abu Dabhi’s Yas Island.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The actor will now star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated for July 28, 2023 release.

