comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.05.2023 | 9:58 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ranveer Singh signs with international agency WME, home to Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranveer Singh signs with international agency WME, home to Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal

en Bollywood News Ranveer Singh signs with international agency WME, home to Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal

The agency is home to Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and Jake Gyllenhaal among others. In 2021, Alia Bhatt signed with the same agency.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has signed with the international agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) in all areas globally. The news was reported by Deadline. The agency is home to Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and Jake Gyllenhaal among others. In 2021, Alia Bhatt signed with the same agency.

Ranveer Singh signs with international agency WME, home to Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal

Ranveer Singh signs with international agency WME, home to Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal

The report states that Ranveer Singh has a brand value of $181.7 million. He is also a brand ambassador for many major brands including the NBA (appearing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2022 and 2023), Adidas, PepsiCo, and Abu Dabhi’s Yas Island.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The actor will now star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated for July 28, 2023 release.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh steals hearts in first look of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch: Kapil…

EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Tiwari speaks on desire of…

Kiara Advani treats herself with a brand-new…

After three brands, Shilpa Shetty-Kundra…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora,…

Netflix unveils first teaser of Imtiaz…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification