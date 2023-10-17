The Buckingham Murders’ first poster: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first look as a detective is out

Hansal Mehta's directorial The Buckingham Murders has left its indelible mark at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and received a standing ovation from the audience. As the film's incredible feat at the global level left the audience craving for more, the makers without any delay released the first official poster bringing the first look of its lead Kareena Kapoor Khan looking absolutely unique!

Looking absolutely gritty and gripping, the first official look poster of The Buckingham Murders truly accelerated the excitement to watch the film. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the poster caught by two cops, it would definitely be a very different experience to watch the actress essaying the character of a detective and mother. While Kareena is looking truly strong, it looks like the film is about to bring a captivating story of international standard.

Earlier, in a post Kareena had written a note for her character Jas Bhamra. She penned, "Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman."

It stars an excellent ensemble cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta, and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

