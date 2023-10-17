The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival (October 27 to November 5) is excited to announce that this year’s Opening Night film will be The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, and co-produced by Indian actress and star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will all attend the film’s red carpet event. It will receive its International Premiere on Friday, October 27 at the NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre), following a successful World Premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

Director Hansal Mehta’s moody procedural is an exploration of grief and our longing for closure, and captures the human cost of our polarised times, featuring a career-best performance by Khan. The story follows cop and single mother Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who recently lost her child in a shooting spree, as she transfers to a market town north of London and is assigned the case of a missing child.

Anupama Chopra, Festival Director at Jio MAMI, said, "Hansal Mehta and Ektaa Kapoor have redefined storytelling across formats. In The Buckingham Murders, they join hands with another formidable artist - Kareena. We are delighted to announce The Buckingham Murders as the opening film at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.”

Director Hansal Mehta expresses, “The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has been home to me ever since my rebirth as a filmmaker with Shahid (2013). Coming back here with The Buckingham Murders as the opening film is indeed a proud moment for me personally. It's the story of South Asian communities settled outside India, and it is heartening to see the world take notice of the kind of cinema we are now capable of producing in India. This movie is our labour of love. It’s a thriller, but at the heart of it is a human story about people we may know. Our biggest superpower is our inherent storytelling abilities, and those combined with stellar performances from our extremely talented actors and cutting-edge technology make the South Asian film industry a force to be reckoned with.”

Commenting on her film opening at Jio MAMI, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “It's an honour for me as an actor and first-time co-producer that my film will open the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. It's a place where movies are celebrated, and all creative art forms are honoured. I can’t be happier to have our film grace the stage at Jio MAMI. The Buckingham Murders is very special for me since it's my maiden voyage as a co-producer. Working with Hansal and Ektaa is a deeply satisfying and immersive process. We are only hoping our film will reach wider audiences and break barriers globally”.

Ektaa Kapoor, producer, adds, “I couldn't be more thrilled and honoured that The Buckingham Murders graced the prestigious stage of the London Film Festival, and has now gone on to become the Opening Film at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival! It's a truly exhilarating moment for our film and for everyone who poured their heart and soul into making it a reality. These platforms represent a confluence of the best in cinema from around the world, and it's immensely gratifying to see our work recognized on this global stage. My collaboration with Hansal and Kareena is special, and seeing our work recognized and appreciated at such prestigious festivals is not only a validation of our creative efforts but also a testament to the power of storytelling in bridging cultures and connecting people."

Hansal Mehta will be joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor at the film’s international premiere on Friday, October 27, at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Besides Kareena Kapoor Khan, it also stars Ash Tandon (of Bodyguard fame), Ranveer Brar (MasterChef India), and Keith Allen (Kingsman: The Golden Circle). It is directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The international sales will be handled by Madhu Entertainment.

