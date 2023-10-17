comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rasika Dugal's Lord Curzon Ki Haveli to have its European premiere at Razors Reel Flanders at Belgium

The film is one of the few Asian films to be selected at Europe's largest genre festival & will be screened at 6 pm on November 2 at Brugge, Belgium.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Anshuman Jha's debut directorial Lord Curzon Ki Haveli starring Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal is making waves around the globe. After a successful world premiere in August as the Centrepiece film at IFFM, Australia, a North American Premiere in September to a standing ovation as the Closing film at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival & a stupendous Canadian Premiere to a housefull opening night at International South Asian Film Festival in Vancouver earlier in October, the film is now set for its European Premiere at one of the biggest Genre festivals in the world - Razors Reel Flanders - in Belgium on November 2nd.

Speaking about it, director, Anshuman Jha, said, “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a pure genre film, in its truest sense, and I am so excited with this news. The curation at Razors Reel Flanders has been top-notch over the years & it was a dream to make the cut there. To have our European Premiere there in the 'Discovery Section' is a BIG shot in the arm for us & we are very grateful."

Produced by Golden Ratio Films, Adya Films, and First Ray Films, the film is one of the few Asian films to be selected at Europe's largest genre festival & will be screened at 6 pm on November 2 at Brugge, Belgium.

ALSO READ: Rasika Dugal starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, directed by Anshuman Jha, gets standing ovation at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

