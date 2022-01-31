South Korean juggernaut BTS member Jimin has undergone surgery. According to the statement released by his agency, the 26-year-old musician was in surgery for acute appendicitis, and also tested positive for COVID-19.

BIGHIT Music, BTS' agency, said in a statement, "Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

The statement further read, "According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage."

"The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities," it concluded.

Jimin becomes the fourth member of BTS to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 following SUGA, RM and Jin. We wish a speedy recovery to Jimin.

