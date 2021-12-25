South Korean juggernaut BTS members RM and Jin have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On the evening of Saturday, December 25, their agency updated the news on their official app about their respective diagnosis. This news come in after, SUGA was also tested positive. No members have come in contact with each other.

On Saturday, BIGHIT Music took to Weverse to release a statement that read, "BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25. After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative, and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms."

"Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home," it further read.

"RM and Jin both completed their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August, and are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines. Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea. Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," the statement concluded.

BTS had been in Los Angeles since the end of November ahead of their four LA sold-out stadium shows. Followed by which, it was announced the group was taking a break to spend quality time with their families during holidays. All members slowly returned to Korea after their individual vacations. Jin, Jimin and Jungkook returned together on the same day, whereas V, J-Hope, RM, and Suga returned to Korea one after another after their family vacations.

We wish a speedy recovery to RM, Jin, and Suga.

