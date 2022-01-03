comscore

BTS’ SUGA recovers from COVID-19; he says he is ‘out of quarantine’ 

Bollywood News
By - Monica Yadav

South Korean group BTS' member SUGA has recovered from COVID-19. The announcement was made on January 3, 2022 following which the musician also confirmed that his quarantine has come to an end.

BIG HIT Music, on Monday, took their social media platform Weverse to release the statement that read, "We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3."

"SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities. SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home," it further read.

"We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines," the statement concluded.

Following the statement, SUGA took to the same platform to say he is "out of quarantine".

Following SUGA, members RM and Jin also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are currently in recovery.

BTS had been in Los Angeles since the end of November 2021 ahead of their four LA sold-out stadium shows. Followed by which, it was announced the group was taking a break to spend quality time with their families during holidays. All members slowly returned to Korea after their individual vacations came to a close. SUGA returned to Korea on December 23 and immediately went into mandatory quarantine as per South Korean government guidelines. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 but was asymptomatic and administered self-care amid quarantine.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA tests positive for COVID-19 after returning to Korea; remains asymptomatic but administering self-care amid quarantine

