New music is coming from South Korean juggernaut BTS. The septet has had a huge 2020 and 2021 with multiple chart-topping singles and albums along with their latest track 'Butter' ranking atop Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks consecutively. Now, the group is set to drop a new track along with the 'Butter' CD single on July 9, which is called ARMY DAY, as it is the day when their fandom name was announced.

On June 14, 2021, Big Hit Music announced the single CD in two versions - Peaches and Cream. "In celebration of ARMY’s birthday, BTS’s 'Butter' CD single will be released on Friday, July 9, available for pre-order from Tuesday, June 15," the statement read.

"In addition to the digital single 'Butter' that was saturated by an outpouring of love from fans everywhere, the CD will include a new track that will make your heartbeat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy. We look forward to the love and support from all fans," it read.

While details are awaited about the upcoming new track, the pre-orders for BTS’s 'Butter' CD single begins on June 15, 11 am KST.

Interestingly, they dropped a news bulletin version of the announcement with 'BREAKING NEWS'. During the segment, they give weather forecast as well of popular places in South Korea - Seoul, Incheon, Suwon, and Hanam - and all of them have stadiums.

According to recent reports in Korean tabloids, the government will allow offline concerts or music shows with a maximum attendance of 4000 audiences starting June 14. But, it comes with protocols - no standing zone and no cheering or chanting or shouting. The government protocols have to be strictly followed. If this news bulletin is a hint from BTS that they might be planning shows, it would be a great opportunity since they haven't had a live audience in over one and a half year.

Hmm the weather-cast cities are Seoul, Incheon, Suwon and Hanam, which all have stadiums. Hanam is the smallest but they did Muster in Busan at the auxiliary stadium… ???????? https://t.co/aOECuBa4FY pic.twitter.com/vUURzRbX4j — bora ???? (@modooborahae) June 14, 2021

Meanwhile, 'Butter' has become the first song to sell over 500,000 downloads in the US in 2021. On May 25, Guinness World Records confirmed that the septet's new single 'Butter' broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on 21 May 2021. The record was previously held by BTS themselves for their last single 'Dynamite', which had 3 million concurrent peak viewers. Furthermore, the single has broken the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours with 108,200,000 views, which was confirmed by Youtube on May 24. They have also broken the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

After three YouTube records, BTS made their way to Spotify. 'Butter' garnered "11,042,335 global streams in just one day, breaking the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours."

BTS held a two-day online live-streaming event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and ARMY.

