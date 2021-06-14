Bollywood Hungama

Shaheer Sheikh on board to play Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0; Ankita Lokhande to return as Archana 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The television drama Pavitra Rishta aired from 2009 to 2014. The show made the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande quite popular as Manav and Archana. They had become household names. It seems like producer Ekta Kapoor is planning Pavitra Rishta 2.0 with Ankita and Shaheer Sheikh takes the role of Sushant's character Manav.

Shaheer Sheikh on board to play Sushant Singh Rajput's Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0; Ankita Lokhande to return as Archana 

While Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Manav for several years, after he exited the show, Hiten Tejwani reprised the role for 3 years before the show went off air. According to a tabloid, Shaheer Sheikh has come on board to play Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 while Ankita Lokhande returns as Archana. The rest of the cast is yet to be finalised.

Back in 2020, rumours were rife about this sequel. In March 2021, the show was in the pre-production stage with makers in the hunt for the lead actor. Shaheer Sheikh is one of the popular actors in the Television industry with many hits under his success hat. He is returning with the third season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi..

Earlier this month, the show completed 12 years glorious years. Ankita had a penned a heartwarming note that read, "12 years of Pavitra rishta. 12Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today. The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me.”

Coincidentally, today marks one year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary

