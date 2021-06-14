Bollywood Hungama

Triptii Dimri to be the leading lady of Shahid Kapoor’s next with Sujoy Ghosh

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was recently reported that actor Shahid Kapoor will be teaming up with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh for a feature film. While there has been no official announcement regarding the film, it has been speculated that the film will go on floors this year.

Triptii Dimri to be the leading lady of Shahid Kapoor’s next with Sujoy Ghosh

Now, as per the latest reports, the makers have roped in actress Triptii Dimri of Bulbbul fame to play the female lead in the yet-untitled project. This will be the first time that Triptii will be collaborating with Sujoy and Shahid and is reportedly eager to start shooting for the film. The reports state that the film is expected to go on floors in September.

Besides the Shahid Kapoor starrer, Triptii will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She will also be seen in the film Qala which will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

On the other hand, Shahid also has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He has wrapped the shooting of Jersey which is set to release on November 5. He is currently working on Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web show.

ALSO READ: Babil Khan – Tripti Dimri to star in Anushka Sharma’s next collaboration with Netflix Qala

