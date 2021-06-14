It's BTS vs BTS vs BTS. The world's biggest band is staying atop on Billboard Hot 100 chart with their second English single 'Butter'. It is only fitting to receive this news as BTS closed their several weeks of FESTA celebration leading up to the two-day online concert in celebration of their 8th anniversary on June 13-14.

The song, which dropped on May 21, has ranked at No. 1 on the US. based music chart for the third consecutive week. The song becomes the first No. 1 debut by a group to remain at the top on Billboard's Hot 100 in its first 3 weeks this century, surpassing the previous record set by BTS' 'Dynamite' (2 weeks).

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated June 19, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 14, 2021

According to Billboard Charts, "'Butter' holds at No. 1 with 15.4 million U.S. streams and 138,400 downloads sold in the week ending June 10. It also attracted 24.6 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 10%) in the week ending June 13. 'Butter' ties 'Dynamite' as @BTS_twt's longest-running No. 1 song (three weeks each)."

"Butter" holds at No. 1 with 15.4 million U.S. streams and 138,400 downloads sold in the week ending June 10. It also attracted 24.6 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 10%) in the week ending June 13. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 14, 2021

'Butter' now joins BTS' retro pop-disco track 'Dynamite' and Japanese musician Kyu Sakamoto's 'Sukiyaki' as the longest-running No. 1 track by an Asian act on Billboard's Hot 100 for three weeks. The song remains No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart. With over 138,000 sold, its third-week sales are greater than the biggest sales week for any other song this year. It has also become the first song to sell over 500,000 downloads in the US in 2021.

.@BTS_twt's "Butter" becomes the first song to sell over 500,000 downloads in the US in 2021. — chart data (@chartdata) June 14, 2021

.@BTS_twt's "Butter" remains at #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart. With over 138,000 sold, its third week sales are greater than the biggest sales week for any other song this year. — chart data (@chartdata) June 14, 2021

On May 25, Guinness World Records confirmed that the septet's new single broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on 21 May 2021. The record was previously held by BTS themselves for their last single 'Dynamite', which had 3 million concurrent peak viewers. Furthermore, the single has broken the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours with 108,200,000 views, which was confirmed by Youtube on May 24. They have also broken the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group. After three YouTube records, BTS made their way to Spotify. 'Butter' garnered "11,042,335 global streams in just one day, breaking the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours."

BTS has dropped one instrumental and three remixes of 'Butter' - Hotter Remix, followed by Sweeter and Cooler remixes. The group is set to drop a new track along with the 'Butter' CD single on July 9, which is called ARMY DAY, as it is the day when their fandom name was announced.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.