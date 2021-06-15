Right from earlier this year, there's been ample reports claiming that Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom might take Laxmii route and opt for digital release. Amid the second wave of the Covid-19, theatres were closed in the country. Many producers felt it was not feasible to keep holding onto the films. It was only a week ago when the Maharashtra government announced unlock with grading system of different level. With that, cinemas can have 50 % capacity and all Covid-19 protocols have to be followed.

Circling back to Bell Bottom, the multi-starrer is highly anticipated film since it's set in a different time. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Bell Bottom was earlier supposed to release in April 2021. It was one of the first films to be wrapped during the pandemic last year. With the second wave hitting the nation, and the theatres being shut again, the makers felt it was better to wait until the situation got better. Akshay Kumar and the Bhagnanis had lucrative offers from digital streaming services for a digital premiere; however Vashu Bhagnani is keen to release the film in theatres. Both Vashu and Akshay want to support and revive the exhibition sector. Hence, they are inclined towards the theatrical release in order to revive the cinemas."

The source further added, "As fans have been eagerly, waiting for an update, the official announcement for the theatrical release will made most likely today. The satellite rights of the film are with Sony whereas the digital rights are with Amazon. Chances are that the makers might even announce the release date along with the theatrical release announcement. We have to now wait and watch how things pan out for this retro-esque big-budget movie."

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller was shot extensively in Scotland. It is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

