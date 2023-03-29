In an explosive interview with Dax Shepherd on his podcast, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about being cornered in the Hindi entertainment industry.

Priyanka Chopra is a talented and versatile actress who has made a name for herself both in Bollywood and Hollywood. One of the things is that she is not afraid to speak her mind and use her platform to raise awareness and promote change. Recently, she appeared on Dax Shepherd’s podcast Armchair Expert and spoke about facing opposition in the Hindi film industry as people stopped casting her in the movies, forcing her to eventually go to the West. After actress Kangana Ranaut and director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, composer-singer Amaal Mallik has also come forward to speak on the matter.

Amaal Mallik speaks about “campism, bootlicking and powerplay” in Bollywood after Priyanka Chopra opens up on being cornered; calls latter “amazing woman”

The 32-year-old composer wrote, “Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films ? Now you know ;) The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often. See what they tried to do to this amazing woman,” in a tweet followed by a thumbs-down emoticon.

For the unversed, speaking about her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood, PeeCee said, “I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then so I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it,” on the podcast.

While Vivek Agnihotri called Priyanka a “real-life” star, Kangana accused Dharma Productions’ head Karan Johar of ganging up against Chopra and ensuring that she doesn’t get projects.

Also Read: After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s revelation about Bollywood; calls her “real-life” star

