The advance booking of Pushpa 2 – The Rule began with a bang, as expected. The shows are fast filling across the country, even in circuits where advance booking is not the norm. Looking at the excitement, the makers and distributors have decided to make the most of the opportunity. As per trade sources, the theatres have been asked to sell tickets at the highest rates possible.

BREAKING: UNBELIEVABLE pricing for Pushpa 2 – The Rule; PVR Maison BKC sells Luxe audi tickets for a RECORD Rs. 3000

As a result, moviegoers are shocked to see the inflated prices of the tickets for Pushpa 2 – The Rule. Maison PVR located in Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai has taken the cake. The posh theatre is selling tickets of the 7:35 pm and 11:35 pm show in the Luxe audi for, believe it or not, Rs. 3000! This is possibly the highest rate for Pushpa 2 – The Rule in India. Even the Director’s Cut theatres of PVR in Delhi-NCR, which are known for its sky-high prices, are making tickets available for Rs. 2400.

In the past, Oppenheimer (2023) had set a record when its tickets in the recliner class at PVR IMAX Lower Parel, Mumbai were sold for Rs. 2450. As for Pushpa 2 – The Rule, its IMAX version tickets are priced at a maximum of Rs. 1600 at PVR Lower Parel while the cheapest ticket of IMAX is priced at Rs. 400 and Rs. 450 at the newly opened Miraj Cinemas IMAX Wadala.

Even in single screens, the prices have gone through the roof. Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported that for the first time, Gaiety-Galaxy aka G7 multiplex theatres have increased the rates to Rs. 200, Rs. 20 more than the highest rate of the cinema hall in the past. The humble Plaza Cinema in Mumbai has normally priced the sofa tickets for Rs. 350 and recliners at Rs. 450. But for 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm shows of Pushpa 2 – The Rule, one will have to shell Rs. 600 for the sofa seats and Rs. 700 for the recliners.

While the ticket prices for Pushpa 2 – The Rule have left many moviegoers stunned, the surging demand seems to justify the exhibitors' decision to capitalize on the frenzy. It might feel unfair to some, but with the audience willing to pay a premium for the experience, exhibitors are merely responding to market dynamics. Ultimately, the packed advance bookings indicate that for fans eagerly awaiting this cinematic spectacle, the inflated prices are a small price to pay for the excitement of watching their favourite character on the big screen.

