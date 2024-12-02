comscore
Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani name their daughter "Shukar"; pens a heartfelt note

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani name their daughter “Shukar”; pens a heartfelt note

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall and her husband Ashesh L Sajnani recently embraced parenthood. The couple, who tied the knot last year, announced the arrival of their baby girl on Thursday and have now shared her name with the world.

The Meaning Behind "Shukar"

Sonnalli took to Instagram to reveal their daughter's name, "Shukar," expressing their deep gratitude. In her heartfelt post, she wrote, "Introducing our beautiful daughter, Shukar—a name that embodies the gratitude we've carried in our hearts throughout our lives. She is our little miracle, a living testament to the abundance of love, joy, and blessings that surround us. May she grow to always recognize the beauty in each moment and live a life filled with thankfulness, just as she has been a blessing beyond words to us. Welcome to the world, our Shukar—our miracle of abundance.”

This announcement came days after Ashesh shared a joyful video of himself dancing in the delivery room, captioned, "Our baby is here."

The Couple’s Journey to Parenthood

The duo first announced their pregnancy in August this year with a playful post. Sonnalli shared a series of pictures showing her baby bump, humorously captioned, "From beer bottles to baby bottles... Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1... now eating for 2! Meanwhile, Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024. Baby coming.”

Their announcement featured lighthearted moments with Sonnalli indulging in snacks and Ashesh balancing a milk sipper and beer bottle, along with their pet dog Shamsher making an appearance.

Gratitude and Joy Overflow

The couple’s spokesperson shared with IANS that Sonnalli and Ashesh are “overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby girl are healthy and doing fine. It’s the most special day of their lives, and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way.”

Also Read: Actress Sonnalli Seygall’s secret to a fit and holistic pregnancy: “It wasn’t just about physical movement, it was about fostering inner happiness”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

