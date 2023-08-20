The blockbuster success of Gadar 2 has made Sunny Deol one of the hottest actors of Bollywood. The superstar created a frenzy in cinemas with his mass avatar in the Anil Sharma-directorial and made it clear that he still has an enviable fan following. As a result, it seems like producers are now jumping on the bandwagon and announcing sequels to his popular films in the 90s and early 2000s. Yesterday, there were reports that Border 2 is in the offing. Today, the announcement poster of Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2 was launched.

The poster was exclusively tweeted by veteran trade analyst Atul Mohan on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. The poster consists of the film’s title, a tricolour and a massy dialogue. The first part, Maa Tujhhe Salaam (2002), had the famous saying, ‘Doodh maangoge toh kheer denge, Kashmir maangoge toh chheer denge’. Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2’s poster, however, takes this dialogue one step further. It says, ‘Doodh maangoge toh kheer denge, Kashmir maangoge toh Lahore bhi chheen lenge’. Although the star cast is not unveiled, Sunny Deol, who featured in the first part, is expected to be a part of the sequel as well.

Besides Sunny Deol, Maa Tujhhe Salaam also starred Arbaaz Khan and Tabu. It is the story of Major Pratap Singh (Sunny Deol), stationed in Kashmir, who’s fighting the enemies from across the border. Albaksh (Arbaaz Khan), an illiterate man staying on the Indian side, works religiously for Lala Sultan (Tinu Verma). Lala, however, is hand-in-gloves with Pakistan’s Gul Mastan (Sudesh Berry) and they wish to liberate Kashmir from India. Albaksh leaves Lala once he learns of the latter’s anti-national activities. He has to pay a heavy price for it and this is when Major Pratap Singh comes to his rescue. Tabu features in the film as Captain Sonia Khanna.

Maa Tujhhe Salaam was released on January 25, 2022, a day before Republic Day and around six months after Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001). As a result, it got the benefit of its blockbuster success, patriotic fervour and decent word of mouth. However, many complained that Sunny Deol was missing in the middle of the film. Coincidentally, Gadar 2 also had the same issue and yet, it’s on its way to breaking records. It now remains to be seen whether Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2 features Sunny Deol from start to finish and which other actors will be cast.

Moreover, the poster of Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2 only mentions the name of producer Mahendra Dhariwal. The director’s name, too, hasn’t been announced yet. Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2 will release in cinemas soon.

