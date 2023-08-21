comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.08.2023 | 9:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
OMG 2 Gadar 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan to play an Army Officer in Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan’s next; will sport an Army cut

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan to play an Army Officer in Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan’s next; will sport an Army cut

en Bollywood News Salman Khan to play an Army Officer in Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan’s next; will sport an Army cut
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Recently, it was revealed that Salman Khan is teaming up with Karan Johar, 25 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for SherShaah director Vishnu Vardhan's next film. As reported earlier, the film will go on floors in November and release in cinema halls across the globe during the Christmas period. Bollywood Hungama has now got some additional details for all Salman Khan fans.

Salman Khan to play an Army Officer in Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's next; will sport an Army cut

Salman Khan to play an Army Officer in Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan’s next; will sport an Army cut

According to our highly placed sources, much like SherShaah, even this yet-to-be-titled Vishnu Vardhan directorial is set against the army backdrop. "Vishnu Vardhan got a lot of love from the audience for SherShaah. Even the families of several army officials as also army officials were impressed with his presentation of the Kargil War. And now, his next is also about the Indian Army and will star superstar Salman Khan as an Army Officer," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The shooting will begin in November and Salman will be preparing to get a lean shape for the film. The Indian Army Officers have a certain physique and Salman will be working towards attaining a perfect body type and physique for the film. He will also be sporting an Army Cut, the look he was spotted in recently. According to a source, he is very excited to play an Indian Army Officer in the film.

Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar's yet-to-be-titled film is slated to release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. For those unaware, Firoz Nadiadwala recently announced a comedy titled Welcome To The Jungle for the same release period. It stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Suniel Shetty in lead roles.

Also Read: Makers of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 bring on board Hollywood action directors Mark Scizak and Chris Barnes

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Sunny Deol’s Maa Tujhhe Salaam…

Parineeti Chopra to tie the knot with Raghav…

Sunny Deol’s Sunny Villa in Juhu to be…

Gadar 2: The Consulate General of India in…

Banita Sandhu goes Instagram official with…

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification