Recently, it was revealed that Salman Khan is teaming up with Karan Johar, 25 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for SherShaah director Vishnu Vardhan's next film. As reported earlier, the film will go on floors in November and release in cinema halls across the globe during the Christmas period. Bollywood Hungama has now got some additional details for all Salman Khan fans.

According to our highly placed sources, much like SherShaah, even this yet-to-be-titled Vishnu Vardhan directorial is set against the army backdrop. "Vishnu Vardhan got a lot of love from the audience for SherShaah. Even the families of several army officials as also army officials were impressed with his presentation of the Kargil War. And now, his next is also about the Indian Army and will star superstar Salman Khan as an Army Officer," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The shooting will begin in November and Salman will be preparing to get a lean shape for the film. The Indian Army Officers have a certain physique and Salman will be working towards attaining a perfect body type and physique for the film. He will also be sporting an Army Cut, the look he was spotted in recently. According to a source, he is very excited to play an Indian Army Officer in the film.

Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar's yet-to-be-titled film is slated to release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. For those unaware, Firoz Nadiadwala recently announced a comedy titled Welcome To The Jungle for the same release period. It stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Suniel Shetty in lead roles.

