Tragically, Rajesh Tiwari succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by emergency room doctors.

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has suffered a devastating loss. On Saturday, April 20, his brother-in-law, Rajesh Tiwari, passed away in a car accident that critically injured Tripathi's sister, Sarita Tiwari. The accident occurred near GT Road in Nirsa, Jharkhand, around 4 pm.

Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law Rajesh dies in road accident, sister Sarita critically injured: Reports

The couple, travelling from their hometown in Bihar to West Bengal, reportedly lost control of their car (WB44D-2899) and collided with a divider at high speed. The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle, with the front end sustaining extensive damage.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, with the help of local residents, police rushed both Rajesh and Sarita Tiwari to Dhanbad Medical College Hospital. Tragically, Rajesh Tiwari succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by emergency room doctors. Sarita Tiwari, however, received emergency treatment and is currently in critical condition in the hospital's surgical ICU.

Rajesh Tiwari, who worked for the Indian Railways and was stationed in Chittaranjan, West Bengal, was reportedly returning home from his village in Bihar when the accident occurred. This news comes as another blow to Tripathi, who lost his father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, in August 2023 at the age of 99.

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in the Netflix movie Murder Mubarak.

