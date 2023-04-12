Shahid Kapoor had a great start to 2023 with the super success of the web series Farzi. Today, the actor surprised his fans as the first look poster of his upcoming film, Bloody Daddy, was dropped. A few hours later, at a grand event, the release date of the film was unveiled.

BREAKING: Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy to release on June 9; to premiere directly on OTT

Bloody Daddy will release on June 9 and interestingly, it'll skip a theatrical release and release directly online, on Jio Cinema app. This announcement was made at the event of Jio Studios, that has backed the action entertainer. The release date was mentioned in the power-packed teaser that was exclusively shown to the guests at the event.

Bloody Daddy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, of Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Bharat (2019) fame. However, he was missing at the event as he's busy shooting in London for the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But Shahid Kapoor was present and he came on the stage and spoke about the film and the challenges faced by them to shoot Bloody Daddy in Covid times.

