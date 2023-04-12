After a video of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama went viral a few days back, a popular Indian TV actress Shraddha Arya had reacted through her social media handle. In an Instagram post, the actress criticised Dalai Lama for misbehaving with the little boy. The actress also condemned the spiritual leader while advising people to raise their voices against such incidents of child abuse. However, soon Shraddha started backlash online.

Backlash prompts Shraddha Arya to apologize for criticizing Dalai Lama; talks about child abuse in India

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Shraddha Arya posted a lengthy apology, expressing regret for any hurt caused by her previous criticism of the Dalai Lama. In her heartfelt message, she acknowledged that some of her words may have been hurtful and harsh to certain individuals. She clarified that she has no intention of interfering with people's religious beliefs or practices. In her note, Shraddha also encouraged others to speak up against child abuse if they witness or suspect it.

An excerpt of her story read, “A lot of people have been writing hateful stuff on my page... I don't know you guys and have absolutely nothing against you or your religion or your practices. An ‘act has been condemned’. Not any community, religion or place.”

She further added, “Apologies (folded hands emoji) if my choice of words used to criticise the incident were too harsh. Sadly, India is infested with child abuse and it's already very heartbreaking... Hence, any act or words that suggest child mistreatment are extremely enraging and unappreciated.” However, the story is no longer visible on her Instagram page.

Coming back to the incident, soon after the video went viral on the internet, his holiness released an official statement, which read, “A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”

