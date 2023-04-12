comscore

BREAKING: Stree 2 announced at Jio Studios event in a GRAND fashion; Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer to release on August 31, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Stree 2 announced at Jio Studios event in a GRAND fashion; Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer to release on August 31, 2024

By Fenil Seta -

Jio Studios began its illustrious career with Amar Kaushik’s directorial debut Stree (2018). The horror comedy, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi, was loved for its plot, performances, music and of course the fun and scary moments. Its box office success and craze led Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films to start a horror universe. Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi (2021) and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya (2022) were the next films in this series. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, while promoting her latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar (2023), confirmed that she'll soon start shooting for Stree 2.

Today, at a grand event held by Jio Studios to announce its future slate, Stree 2 was announced in a dramatic fashion. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi appeared on stage and raised laughs with their antics. In the end, they revealed that Stree 2 will release on August 31, 2024. Interestingly, Stree had also released on the same day, in 2018.

There were reports recently that Stree 2 will go on floors in June this year. Another film, meanwhile, which is also a part of the horror universe is Munjha. It stars Sharvari Wagh in the lead.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan to play a CRUCIAL but brief role in Stree 2; Unlike Bhediya, the crossover in the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer to be an important part of the narrative

More Pages: Stree 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

