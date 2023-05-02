Although some significant films this year have underperformed, the overall track record for Bollywood in 2023 is still better thanks to the super-success of Pathaan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Siddharth Anand’s directorial has emerged as the highest Hindi grosser of all time. Several factors went in its favour and excited the audiences. One of them was the cameo appearance by Salman Khan, who reprised his role of Tiger. The manner in which he rescues Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) and the way both fight the baddies led to a frenzy in cinemas across the country.

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for his HIGHLY AWAITED cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 from May 8

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 will release this year and it is common knowledge that the Salman Khan starrer will see Pathaan in a guest role. As a result, the buzz for the Diwali release is skyhigh. And now Bollywood Hungama has learned that the shoot of this exhilarating sequence is going to take place very soon.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Shah Rukh and Salman will shoot for the said sequence from May 8. The filming will take place in YRF (Yash Raj Films) Studio and is expected to go on for around 5 to 7 days.”

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The source continued, “Maneesh and producer Aditya Chopra have done extensive prep for this scene. They know that the sequence between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Pathaan has been very well received by the audiences. With Tiger 3, the makers hope to take the camaraderie and madness one step ahead. There’s already palpable excitement among the crew members to shoot the scene. That Pathaan has got so much love worldwide has proved to be a booster shot for team Tiger 3!”

Pathaan and Tiger 3 belong to the YRF Spy Universe. The franchise began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012), starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and was directed by Kabir Khan. It was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War (2019), directed by Siddharth Anand also belongs to the YRF Spy Universe. After Pathaan and Tiger 3, the forthcoming films of the franchise include War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and Tiger vs Pathaan, featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.

