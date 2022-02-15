Megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up for the eagerly-awaited action entertainer Pathan and multiple sources confirm that shooting of this visual spectacle, which is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, is set to start in Mumbai in the last week of this month. After about a week’s shoot in the city, SRK and Deepika will head to Spain to film an adrenaline-pumping schedule of Pathan in which they will shoot incredibly mounted action sequences and also a huge song.

A trade source reveals, “It’s game time for Team Pathan as Shah Rukh Khan begins shooting of the film at YRF Studios with his co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will be an intense week-long schedule for the team post which SRK, Deepika and John are expected to head to Spain for about 17 days. Director Siddharth Anand has grand plans for Pathan and he was always clear to do a strategic outdoor schedule like Spain to add to the visual delight of the film for audiences to enjoy. Siddharth Anand always sets a new benchmark with his films and this time too he is looking to do just that. The Spain schedule is key to add grandness to the film.”

The source adds, “Aditya Chopra isn’t leaving any stone unturned to create a massive big-screen visual experience with Pathan. Adi and Siddharth Anand are a great team as proven by their earlier outings including the record-shattering War (2019). They understand with every film that they make together, they have to give audiences something that they have never seen before. Pathan will do just that. The film has been designed to deliver maximum visual impact and entertainment. So, every production move is being carefully planned to ensure that Pathan is that ultimate action thriller that sets the box office on fire.”

Pathan is a part of the spy universe and also features a cameo by Salman Khan. He’ll be reprising the role of Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Meanwhile, YRF is also producing Tiger 3, which features a special appearance of Shah Rukh. Bollywood Hungama had recently informed readers that the shoot of Tiger 3 is expected to get over before the end of February.

An industry insider said, “Pathan is one of the most awaited films right now. The fans and everyone in the industry and trade were waiting for the shoot to resume and for the unit to move to Spain. We are glad that it's finally happening in March.”

As per a report, the actors will be shooting in Mallorca, and Cadiz in south-western Spain. The schedule in the European country was originally supposed to take place in the first half of October 2021. However, the plan was kept on hold after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested in a drugs case.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to resume Pathan shoot from December 15; Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will join the schedule

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.