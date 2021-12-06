comscore

Shah Rukh Khan to resume Pathan shoot from December 15; Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will join the schedule 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Following a tumultuous couple of months, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to work. The superstar will be resuming the shoot for Pathan from December 15 onwards in Mumbai. Along with him, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also commence the 15-20 days schedule.

Shah Rukh Khan to resume Pathan shoot from December 15; Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will join the schedule 

According to a report in a tabloid, the team will be filming in a closed setup in Mumbai. For the same sequences, the actor has been hitting the gym and working out to prepare for the upcoming schedule. While the makers expect to film grand sequences during their international leg, the dates for the same will be decided in the coming weeks. As of now, the makers are focusing on the Mumbai schedule.

Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were supposed to shoot one of the most electrifying songs set in one of the most expensive and exquisite travel destinations of Europe, Mallorca!

Reportedly, Siddharth Anand had flown to Spain for the next schedule of Pathan on October 2. However, he returned to India after Aryan Khan's arrest in the drug bust case. The makers had planned to shoot two songs in Mallorca, Cadiz, and Vejer de la Frontera.

ALSO READ: John Abraham FINALLY admits that he’s a part of Pathan; reveals that he has gone SHIRTLESS in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

 

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

