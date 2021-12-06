Following a tumultuous couple of months, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to work. The superstar will be resuming the shoot for Pathan from December 15 onwards in Mumbai. Along with him, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also commence the 15-20 days schedule.

According to a report in a tabloid, the team will be filming in a closed setup in Mumbai. For the same sequences, the actor has been hitting the gym and working out to prepare for the upcoming schedule. While the makers expect to film grand sequences during their international leg, the dates for the same will be decided in the coming weeks. As of now, the makers are focusing on the Mumbai schedule.

Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were supposed to shoot one of the most electrifying songs set in one of the most expensive and exquisite travel destinations of Europe, Mallorca!

Reportedly, Siddharth Anand had flown to Spain for the next schedule of Pathan on October 2. However, he returned to India after Aryan Khan's arrest in the drug bust case. The makers had planned to shoot two songs in Mallorca, Cadiz, and Vejer de la Frontera.

