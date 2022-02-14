The Night Manager remake kicked off recently in Sri Lanka with Aditya Roy Kapur stepping into Tom Hiddleston's shoes from the original as per the reports. According to the sources, Sobhita Dhulipala has come on board to play the female lead of The Night Manager.

"The makers were on the lookout for a seasoned actor to play Elizabeth Debicki from the original with utmost conviction and they have locked Sobhita to play the part now. In fact, the actress was in conversations with the team even when Hrithik Roshan was in the conversations to do the series. While the casting of men has taken a turn, the actress continues to spearhead the show as the female lead,” revealed a source close to the development.

Earlier, there were reports of Hrithik Roshan headlining the project but he had opted out of it owing to the dates not working out and the Aditya Roy Kapur has been cast for the same character.

