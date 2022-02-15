Back in 2019, Love Hostel actor Vikrant Massey had confirmed his engagement with his longtime love Sheetal Thakur. Vikrant and Sheetal had worked together on their web series Broken But Beautiful. Now, in 2022, the pair has finally registered their marriage.

According to a tabloid, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur registered their marriage on February 14, 2022, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It was an intimate ceremony in presence of family and close friends. The couple is yet to make an official announcement on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey is looking forward to the release of Love Hostel on ZEE5. It stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol and is set to premiere on February 25, 2022.

