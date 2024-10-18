BREAKING: Ranbir Kapoor has a SURPRISE cameo in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: “Riddhima is a muphat; going to mess it up’: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni playfully calls him “a dog” and Neetu says, “He needs a slap”

The fun show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives dropped today on Netflix, October 18. As soon as the first episode begins, viewers will be in for a surprise as it features none other than Ranbir Kapoor. The actor raises laughs and also wins hearts with his comments on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who’s one of the wives on the show.

The viewers see Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor, mother to Riddhima and Ranbir, reacting to the comments of the Animal (2023) actor. Ranbir began by saying, “Riddhima is doing a reality series. I haven’t even…it’s not even dawned upon me.”

He then added, “I have mixed feelings about it. All her life, she has looked down upon movies. Also, she didn’t want to be an actor and now she’s going to be a reality star. She’s muphat, she has no filters. Riddhima is really going to mess it up!”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni playfully says, “He’s such a dog!” on hearing this statement. Ranbir Kapoor continued, “Being family, we were concerned how she’s going to be on the show. She’s so fiery! It just takes a second for her to pick a fight. We, Kapoors, are always getting into trouble for some reason or the other and you just had another reason for us to be in trouble. So, thank you and kudos!”

At this, Neetu Kapoor said, “(Ranbir) needs a slap.” Ranbir Kapoor then switched gears and stated, “Beyond the politeness, she’s a fighter. The OG wives and the new wives are definitely in for a shock and would advise them not to take her lightly.”

This time, both Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor agree with Ranbir. Riddhima even says, “Love you, Rans!”

Ranbir Kapoor confessed, “I don’t tell her this often but Riddhima, I love you deeply.” Riddhima gets touched and says, “Pagle, rulayega kya?”

The actor ended his talk by stating, “You’re somebody I look up to. Even when you were not doing a show like this, I was always rooting for you. If there was a voting line for this show, I’d be on that line throughout.”

