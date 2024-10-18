Disney Star, the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11, is set to dazzle fans with a star-studded Opening Day in Hyderabad. Two of Bollywood’s brightest stars, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, will grace the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on October 18, adding an electrifying touch of glamour and excitement to the event. The action kicks off with the Telugu Titans facing off against the Bengaluru Bulls at 8:00 PM, broadcast LIVE & exclusively on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan to be part of PKL season 11 opening day in Hyderabad

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan are both starring in the highly anticipated film upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, just in time for the Diwali festivities. With the duo starring in this much-awaited third installment of the series, their presence at the PKL adds to the excitement and buzz of the Opening Day, bringing together entertainment and sports on a grand platform.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy franchise. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

