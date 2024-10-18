comscore
BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee all set for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee all set for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

By Subhash K. Jha -

The jury is out on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee are already on to the fourth phase of the fearful-funny fest.

A source very close to the development said, “It would be no exaggeration to say that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is blooming. While BB2 was a laugh riot, BB3 has turned out even better.”

A sneak preview of the film revealed Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee are at the top of the game, with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit augmenting the zest for a fear-funny fest with a collaborative chemistry not seen in any recent film.

The big news on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is that Part 4 is already in the pipeline. “The producers T-Series are super-confident that Part 3 would beat the collections of Part 2. It is twice as enrapturing as the first part. An idea for Part 4 has already been initiated and work will begin on Part 4 as soon as Part 3 is released,” the well informed source spilled the beans.

As for the cast of BB4, only Kartik Aaryan is decided. For the rest, stay tuned. We will be the first to know.

Also Read: From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Singham Again: 7 sequels releasing in 2024!

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection , Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Movie Review

