The jury is out on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee are already on to the fourth phase of the fearful-funny fest.

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee all set for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

A source very close to the development said, “It would be no exaggeration to say that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is blooming. While BB2 was a laugh riot, BB3 has turned out even better.”

A sneak preview of the film revealed Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee are at the top of the game, with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit augmenting the zest for a fear-funny fest with a collaborative chemistry not seen in any recent film.

The big news on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is that Part 4 is already in the pipeline. “The producers T-Series are super-confident that Part 3 would beat the collections of Part 2. It is twice as enrapturing as the first part. An idea for Part 4 has already been initiated and work will begin on Part 4 as soon as Part 3 is released,” the well informed source spilled the beans.

As for the cast of BB4, only Kartik Aaryan is decided. For the rest, stay tuned. We will be the first to know.

