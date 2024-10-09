The wait for the ultimate showdown as Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives is finally nearing its end. On October 9, Karan Johar of Dharmatic Entertainment introduced the social media fam to the teaser of the much-awaited Season 3 of the highly successful reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives which will cranks up the heat this time with a fierce Delhi versus Mumbai rivalry! The fabulous quartet of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh will be joined by Delhi socialities Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla in the new season.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Trailer: The Sassy Mumbai Queens lock horns with Delhi Swagger Divas in an ultimate showdown

While the Mumbai sass queens are ready to defend their city’s glam status, the stylish Delhi divas Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla will be bringing their A-game and some serious swagger! And just like the previous seasons, the teaser promises to feature some star-studded cameos, epic vacations, and cheeky roasts — all with a fresh twist. Bringing together the Delhi divas and Mumbai queens together is none other Saif Ali Khan who shares a great bond not only with the Bollywood wives but also with Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who is also his wife Kareena’s cousin. As the ladies battle it out over who does it better, the trailer also gives a sneak peek into the some jaw-dropping fashion statements and witty comebacks audiences can expect in this new season. Will Mumbai’s sparkle outshine Delhi’s elegance, or will the capital steal the show? With claws fully out and stilettos sky-high, it’s a glam-fueled face-off viewers won’t want to miss.

Talking about the series’ return to Netflix, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment said, “We’re thrilled to unveil the trailer of one of Dharmatics’ most fabulous shows. Season 3 is bigger, bolder, and glossier than ever! Our partnership with Netflix has been instrumental in creating a global fandom for the show. Together, we’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries of reality TV entertainment.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added, “Get ready for the most entertaining ride of the year as our fabulous OG ladies are joined by some fiery new divas for an all-new season of this fan-favorite show! Season 3 is bringing triple the sass, drama, and fun—everything reality TV dreams are made of. With Dharmatic’s signature flair for all things filmy, they’ve been the perfect creative partners on this journey. As these bold personalities navigate friendships, rivalries, and life in Bollywood, Season 3 promises plenty of glamor, high fashion, and laugh-out-loud moments that the fans have grown to love. And with Delhi and Mumbai going head-to-head, this season promises a showdown like never before!”

Directed by Uttam Ramakrishna Domale and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig, and Manu Maharshi as executive producers, this season premises on October 18, only on Netflix, promising to be another guiltlessly binge, we don’t know want to miss!

