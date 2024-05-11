Sayli Salunkhe, who was last seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, is all excited to feature as the leading lady of the new show Pukaar which will be premiering on Sony Entertainment Television soon. The actress, known to embrace each role she performs with all her heart, is also picky and analytic when it comes to them. Likewise, she’s also choosy in every single thing she wants in her life too! Recently the actress made one more major tick on her bucketlist by splurging on a new pair of wheels.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sayli Salunkhe invests in Kia Seltos

Yes, Sayali Salunkhe decided to purchase the new Kia Seltos which she recently brought home. We hear that the actress decided to opt for a sleek and sophisticated car which perfectly blends with her vibrant personality, bold character and her relish for sophistication. A source close to the actress added, “The journey of Sayli has always been seen as a short film that is so inspiring for the audience and the aspiring actors that revolves around a girl hustling for her dreams to become an actor carving herself according to her niche and gradually becoming a well-known name in each household, Sayli proved herself and Kia Seltos is the proof and reward for his dedication and consistency.”

“Choosing Seltos reflects her eco-conscious mindset which is perfectly paired with the eco-friendly and sustainable features of the car which not only lays a positive impact on the environment but also doesn’t compromise on performance and luxury,” added the source. In fact, it is also being said that for Sayli, it isn’t just a car but definitely a sign of her personal success as she marked her own journey in the world of Hindi Television screen. Despite marking such a huge moment, Sayli has refrained from sharing these details on social media.

For the unversed, Sayli Salunkhe kicked off her television debut with Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, and last, she was seen in the role of Vandana Karmarkar in the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si alongside Mohit Malik on Star Plus.

Also Read: Sony Entertainment Television introduces new show Pukaar Dil Set Dil Tak starring Sayli Salunkhe and Anushka Merchande

