Actor Mrunal Thakur has tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of 2022. She took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning to share that she has mild symptoms and has isolated herself. The actress was spotted promoting her film Jersey over the past few weeks before its release was postponed.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals," wrote the actress on Instagram.

"If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone," she added.

Meanwhile, Mrunal was all set to be seen on the big screen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film Jersey. However, days before the release of the film, the makers postponed its release owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

In an official statement, the team of the film wrote, "In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!!"

