Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news on December 15 that prominent celebrities from the Bollywood and other film industries will be attending the grand inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya next month. These names include Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush and Rishabh Shetty. Finally, producer Mahaveer Jain, too, has received the invitation.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Yash, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana invited to Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration ceremony

Bollywood Hungama has now received the next list of confirmed names that have received the invite to the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony. A source exclusively told Bollywood Hungama , “From Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn and Ayushmann Khurrana have got the invite. Down South, Pan-India stars Prabhas and Yash have been invited to the historic event.” The source confirmed these names with Mahaveer Jain.

The much-talked inauguration of the Ram Temple will take place in the religious town in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to place the idol in the sanctum sanctorum in the Ram Mandir. As per a report in The Times of India, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata have also been invited for the consecration ceremony of the temple. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Champat Rai told the newspaper, “We plan to invite one representative each from 50 foreign countries.”

