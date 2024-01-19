2001 saw history made with the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the brainchild of director Anil Sharma and actor Sunny Deol. 22 years later, the duo reunited for Gadar 2, continuing the saga of Tara Singh and Sakina. However, the journey doesn't end there! As per the latest buzz, Zee Studios has greenlit Gadar 3.

Gadar 3 CONFIRMED: Sunny Deol to return as Tara Singh; director Anil Sharma shares update

A source close to the development confirmed to PinkVilla that the first round of paperwork has been finalised between the studio, Sharma, and Deol. As per the portal’s report, while staying true to the franchise's roots, Gadar 3 will raise the stakes of the Indo-Pak conflict to even greater heights. The basic idea for the threequel is locked, thanks to brainstorming sessions between Sharma and his writing partner, Shaktimaan.

All stakeholders are excited about the direction, with writing set to intensify and develop the narrative for Tara Singh, Sakina, and Jeete. The report quoted a source saying, “Gadar 2 ended with a promise of Gadar 3 and that wasn’t an announcement made for the sake of grabbing eyeballs. Ever since the release of the film, Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been brainstorming ideas for the third part of Gadar and they have finally locked the basic idea for the threequel. Much like the world of the franchise, this one too will be set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak conflict, however, the stakes this time will be higher than ever before.”

The portal also reached out to the director, who is currently shooting for his next directorial venture Journey. While confirming, Sharma said, “Yes, Tara Singh will be back as we have locked the basic idea of Gadar 3. I am currently shooting Journey but will start working on the Gadar 3 script very soon.”

