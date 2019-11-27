Bollywood Hungama

Breaking! Priyadarshan signs Pranitha Subhash opposite Meezaan Jaffrey for Hungama 2

BySubhash K. Jha

On Tuesday afternoon, the indefatigable Priyadarshan selected his leading lady for Hungama 2 out of the many hopefuls who auditioned. It is none other than Pranitha Subhash, a prolific Bangaluru-born actress who has done films in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada since 2010 when she made her debut in Porki, the Kannada remake of the Telugu blockbuster Pokiri.

Breaking! Priyadarshan signs Pranitha Subhash opposite Meezaan Jaffrey for Hungama 2

Pranitha Subhash will make her Hindi debut opposite Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Priyadarshan is all praise for this talented Southern actress. “The minute she walked in for the audition I knew she was the one . I’ve signed Pranitha for Hungama 2 with Meezan Jaffrey. I am very happy with my casting. The pair is fresh and excited about working in my film. They don’t have the jaded seen-it-all attitude of some established stars. Not yet.”

Adds Meezan , “I am  big fan of Priyan Sir and really looking forward  to working with him.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Meezaan Jaffrey to play the lead in Hungama 2

More Pages: Hungama 2 Box Office Collection

