Last Updated 27.11.2019 | 12:30 PM IST

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 runs into controversy as Hindu outfit demands a halt on certification

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Promotions for Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha‘s Dabangg 3 are on, in full swing. With about three weeks to go before the film hits the theatres, makers are leaving no stones unturned to make sure it creates the strongest buzz. Meanwhile, the film has run into a trouble!

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 runs into controversy as Hindu outfit demands a halt on cerfitication

As per reports, a Hindu outfit named Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to put a halt to the film’s certification. In the recently released title track of the film, Hindu saints or Sadhus are seen dancing along with Salman and he even seeks blessings from three men dressed as Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma. As per the outfit, this hurts the sentiment of Hindus and the imagery of the sadhus, as shown in the song, is derogatory for real sadhus.

Earlier, pictures of a shivling covered with wooden planks from the shooting spot of Dabangg 3 had surfaced on the internet, and the team had to clarify that it was done purposely to protect the shivling from any kind of damage. The makers are yet to open up on the latest controversy that cropped up.

Dabangg 3, helmed by Prabhu Dheva, is set to release on 20th December 2019.

