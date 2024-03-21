It is ironical that a resource as committed to the truth as the Ramayan is being subjected to so many levels of subterfuge. For no fault of its makers. All sorts of conflicting and mostly baseless reports are being leaked into the media about Nitesh Tiwari’s proposed 3-film take on the Ramayan. It is to be noted that so far there has been no official announcement from the director or the producers; not even a confirmation that it is actually happening.

BREAKING: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan won’t start this year because of “internal issues”

Only these whispers and rumours are being floated about the cast (largely fabricated, as only Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have been officially signed on) and other details.

Just the other day we were told that the Ramayan team helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari would be making a formal announcement on Ram Navami on April 17. This rumour is apparently as false as all the others that have come and gone.

The latest “news” on Tiwari’s Ramayan is that the project is further delayed as the costumes are not “lavish” enough. Even by the (low) standards of hearsay this is scraping the bottom of barrel.

Is this some kind of a joke?

The Ramayan is sacred to every Indian. Why is it being subjected to so much corny speculation? Why don’t the makers come forward with a formal announcement on the project?

Is it happening or not?

I have it from reliable sources that the project is on. But not this year. “There are too many internal issues to be resolved,” said the source.

