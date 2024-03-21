comscore
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter to premiere on Netflix today; Hrithik says, "It is our tribute to the Indian Air Force"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter to premiere on Netflix today; Hrithik says, “It is our tribute to the Indian Air Force”

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter to premiere on Netflix today; Hrithik says, "It is our tribute to the Indian Air Force"

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The aerial action-packed film. Fighter will find its streaming home on Netflix from March 21, bringing the excitement and intensity to audiences. The movie delves into the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, and his journey to protect his nation and loved ones.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter to premiere on Netflix today; Hrithik says, "It is our tribute to the Indian Air Force"

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter to premiere on Netflix today; Hrithik says, “It is our tribute to the Indian Air Force”

Hrithik Roshan said, "Fighter is our tribute to the Indian Air Force and with it streaming on Netflix, I'm looking forward to the reactions and hope Fighter entertains and resonates with viewers."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film is a thrilling tale of courage, determination, and love, woven into a storyline filled with action and emotions.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter CRASHES BIG TIME on Monday - fall even BIGGER than Adipurush; likely to end lifetime around Rs. 160-170 cr.

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection , Fighter Movie Review

