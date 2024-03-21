Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter to premiere on Netflix today; Hrithik says, “It is our tribute to the Indian Air Force”

The aerial action-packed film. Fighter will find its streaming home on Netflix from March 21, bringing the excitement and intensity to audiences. The movie delves into the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, and his journey to protect his nation and loved ones.

Hrithik Roshan said, "Fighter is our tribute to the Indian Air Force and with it streaming on Netflix, I'm looking forward to the reactions and hope Fighter entertains and resonates with viewers."

Fighter is all set for landing!#Fighter releasing tonight at 12am on Netflix!#FighterOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/UldF2UMw6R — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 20, 2024

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film is a thrilling tale of courage, determination, and love, woven into a storyline filled with action and emotions.

