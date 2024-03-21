Sajid Nadiadwala is on a roll. Last week, he made the big announcement that he’s collaborating one more time with superstar Salman Khan for an exciting action entertainer. The film will be directed by A R Murugadoss of Ghajini (2008) fame and will arrive in cinemas on Eid 2025. On Tuesday, March 19, he announced his association with Amazon Prime Video for his four upcoming films – Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion, Ahan Shetty-Pooja Hegde starrer Sanki, the multi-starrer comic caper Housefull 5 and Tiger Shroff’s action entertainer, Baaghi 4. The association between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and the streaming giant was announced at a grand event held by Amazon Prime Video in Mumbai. And now, we have learnt that the reputed producer has one more exciting project up his sleeve.

BREAKING: Sajid Nadiadwala to establish a state-of-the-art VFX studio; acquires prime plot in Andheri

For many days, an under-construction project opposite Fun Republic in Andheri, Mumbai has caught the attention of several people passing by. This is because the gate proudly mentions NGI - Nadiadwala Grandson Infrastructure. It made people curious whether Sajid Nadiadwala is shifting his office or residence to this plot. Some even speculated that the producer has entered the real estate business.

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Sajid Nadiadwala is putting his ambitious plans in place at this venue. A reliable source told us, “Mr Nadiadwala is constructing a state-of-the-art VFX studio at this plot. It has been his dream project for several years and it’s finally coming to fruition.”

When asked for more details, the source replied, “Not much is known as the project has been kept a secret. But we have learnt that he will be collaborating with an international VFX studio for his dream venture.”

We reached out to the spokesperson of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, who confirmed this development.

An industry insider commented, “This is a huge step for Sajid Nadiadwala. VFX is indispensable in today’s times and with this vertical, he can get the VFX-related work done in-house for his movies. And like Red Chillies.VFX and NY VFXWaala, he can also encourage other producers to use this facility. Knowing him, I am sure the services offered will be top-class.”

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video event: Sajid Nadiadwala says “With Kick, we gave Salman Khan his first Rs. 200 cr hit and also biggest hits of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor”; Tiger Shroff reveals, “Thanks to Sajid sir, I got my first girlfriend”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.