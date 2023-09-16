On September 16, it came to light that one of the most awaited films of 2024, Singham Again, went on floors. Director Rohit Shetty and actors Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh were seen at the mahurat of the film, which was held at Mumbai’s YRF Studios on Saturday. As expected, the pictures of the mahurat went viral. Akshay Kumar, who’s also a part of the film, could not make it but gave his good wishes.

BREAKING: Milap Zaveri joins hands with Rohit Shetty for the first time for a feature film with Singham Again

Meanwhile, one more piece of information also came to the fore. Milap Zaveri, known for writing massy dialogues and directing commercial entertainers, has come on board for Singham Again. He has penned the dialogues and is also one of the writers besides Yunus Sajawal and Shantanu Srivastava.

Milap Zaveri himself broke the news as he posted the mahurat picture on his social media handles. He wrote, "It’s my honour to write the dialogues for #SinghamAgain and be part of the writing team with @sajawalyunus @ishantanus and all! Thanks to @itsrohitshetty sir for believing in me!!!"

A few hours later, he posted a picture where he can be seen posing with Rohit Shetty. The caption with this pic was, "AALI RE AALI AATA MAAZI BAARI AALI to write dialogues for the LIONHEARTED @itsrohitshetty…It’s been a dream come true to work with a maestro of Mass like him! The appreciation, faith and encouragement he gives a person instills full confidence into everyone! Love you and thank you for #SinghamAgain"

Milap Zaveri had earlier written screenplay and dialogues for Rohit Shetty’s Ranveer Ching Returns, a video made as part of the promotions of the Chings brand. It starred Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia. Singham Returns, however, marks the first film where Milap and Rohit have collaborated.

An industry insider commented, “Rohit Shetty and Milap Zaveri both believe in mass cinema. Rohit’s films require dramatic and clapworthy dialogues that can uplift a scene. Milap Zaveri is apt for it as he has proved his worth in such films multiple times.”

Besides Singham Returns, Milap Zaveri has also penned Sharman Joshi’s next with his Style (2002) co-star Sahil Khan. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama in August 2022, Milap Zaveri said, “I’ve written the dialogue for Sanjay Gupta’s The Miranda Brothers, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri. It’s my seventh film with Sanjay Gupta’s company after Kaante (2002), Plan (2004), Musafir (2004), Woodstock Villa (2008), Shootout At Wadala (2013) and Alibaug. I am writing dialogues for his next film too. I am also writing the story, screenplay and dialogues for Mohit Suri’s next and the story, screenplay and dialogues for Kookie Gulati’s next. I am also penning the screenplay and dialogues for Remo D’Souza’s next film as well as writing his web series.” In the same interview, he also assured that he’ll soon announce his next, which is an action drama.

Singham Returns, meanwhile, is the fifth part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021). As per reports, Arjun Kapoor plays the antagonist in Singham Again.

