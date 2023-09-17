comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Karan Johar BREAKS silence on his fall-out with Nikkhil Advani; says “I was quite clueless during Kuch Kuch Hota. I just knew mid-shot, wide-shot and close-up. He mentored my technique”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karan Johar BREAKS silence on his fall-out with Nikkhil Advani; says "I was quite clueless during Kuch Kuch Hota. I just knew mid-shot, wide-shot and close-up. He mentored my technique"

en Bollywood News Karan Johar BREAKS silence on his fall-out with Nikkhil Advani; says “I was quite clueless during Kuch Kuch Hota. I just knew mid-shot, wide-shot and close-up. He mentored my technique”
By Fenil Seta -

Karan Johar emerged as a director to reckon with, with the monstrous blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). He then followed it up with another huge grosser, the big-budget multi-starrer family entertainer, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). 2 years later, he came up with Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), his first film as a producer, and it was also a very big hit. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, the romantic drama marked the directorial debut of Nikkhil Advani, a successful director-producer today. Karan had written its script.

Karan Johar BREAKS silence on his fall-out with Nikkhil Advani; says “I was quite clueless during Kuch Kuch Hota. I just knew mid-shot, wide-shot and close-up. He mentored my technique”

Karan Johar BREAKS silence on his fall-out with Nikkhil Advani; says “I was quite clueless during Kuch Kuch Hota. I just knew mid-shot, wide-shot and close-up. He mentored my technique”

After Kal Ho Naa Ho, however, Nikkhil Advani left Dharma Productions. In a recent interview, he revealed that due to his public fall out with Karan Johar, he didn’t get work for three years.

Karan Johar was asked to comment on this statement while talking to Mayank Shekhar of Mid-Day. Karan gave a detailed answer and also credited Nikkhil for holding his hands while he was directing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Karan Johar said, “I didn’t know if it was a gap of three years that he got no work. The fallout is too far gone, firstly. I attribute my knowledge of cinema and camera grammar to him. I was quite clueless on my first film. I just knew mid-shot, wide-shot and close-up. He mentored my technique. I will be forever grateful to him for that. But we are wonderful now when we meet—exchanging shared nostalgia and memories. We had a creative fallout. It was a time when he was hurting. I was hurting. It was at an unfortunate time because my father was very critical (during the making of Kal Ho Naa Ho).”

Karan Johar’s father, the much-loved and respected Yash Johar, passed away on June 26, 2004, after suffering from cancer. He was 74.

Also Read: Karan Johar takes on stereotypes about Dharma Productions at TIFF; says, “If my name was Karan Kashyap, I would do so much better with a certain section of people”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

