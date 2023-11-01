BREAKING: Manoj Bajpai starrer Jorram averts clash with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; will now clash with Merry Christmas and Yoddha

Zee Studios’ highly lauded film Jorram was all set to release on December 1…or so we were informed this morning, much to the consternation of those associated with the project who felt the clash with the Ranbir Kapoor biggie Animal and the Vicky Kaushal biopic Sam Bahadur, was uncalled for.

In a late-evening decision Zee Studios has decided to shift Jorram by a week to December 8. It will know clash with the Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas and Dharma Productions’ Yoddha.

Zoya Akhtar’s eagerly awaited series The Archies also streams on December 7.

