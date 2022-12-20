Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Smita Tambe-starrer Joram is all set to have its world premiere at the 52nd International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR) in the Big Screen competition. The festival will be held from January 25 to February 5, 2023.

Manoj Bajpayee on his upcoming film Joram, “My character looks ordinary but he is no way a common man”

Joram is directed by Devashish Makhija and this is his third association with Bajpayee after Bhonsle and the short film Taandav. This is also the filmmaker’s third film to be screened at IFFR after Ajji and Bhonsle. The film is produced by his banner Makhijafilm and Zee Studios. It also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande in special appearances.

Sharing his reaction at the film’s upcoming premier at IFFR, Makhija said in a statement, “Joram is my third film at IFFR, after Ajji (2018) and Bhonsle (2019), but the first film produced by Anupama Bose and myself as Makhijafilm, and backed by Zee Studios, a rare Indian studio that loves and nurtures independent-spirited cinema like ours.”

Throwing more light on the film, he added, “Joram features some of the finest international actors from India - Manoj Bajpayee, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Rajshri Deshpande, and many more. In its vision and its making, our film has sought to bridge that ever-shifting gap between the artistic cinema and the mainstream, hopefully having pulled in the best of both. The brilliant team behind Joram is filled with strength and hope by our selection for our World Premiere in the Big Screen Competition at IFFR.”

Speaking about the film’s story and his character, Bajpayee said, “The film Joram is a riveting story of a man torn between his past and present. I loved playing the intricate character, Darsu, whose past and present have a significant contrast. On the outside he looks like an ordinary man that people may not even notice, but in no way is he a common man! A brilliant story with such impactful characters! It's always been a pleasure working with Zee Studios & Devashish Makhija. I always remain very proud of my artistically fulfilling relationship with them.”

“I play Ratnakar - a city bred cop in the film who is low on the social ladder & therefore amongst his colleagues too,” said Mohammed while speaking about what he learnt while playing his character. “Being a city-bred person myself, to me this film (was) my first ever trip into jungles to shoot it and the iron ore mines made me realise how much of ‘me’ was Ratnakar - that my access to education & middle-class angst was a luxury compared to the bleak, stark and forever-on-the-edge lives that the ‘other’ truly underprivileged live on a daily basis.”

The makers have announced that Joram will be released next year.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man season 3 to commence in 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.