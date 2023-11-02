Dunki, which has been shot across multiple locations like Budapest, UAE, and Kashmir, is slated for release on December 21, 2023.

Following two Rs. 1000 crore blockbuster mania with Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan now gears up for his third release of the year. The superstar is set to close 2023 with a bang starring in Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. On his 58th birthday, the makers of the film dropped the teaser, kicking off the mega promotions.

Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan wants to head to London in quirky glimpse; Vicky Kaushal makes surprise appearance, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first teaser of the film on Thursday. The quirky teaser gives a glimpse of the unique story. "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here…," SRK wrote on Twitter.

A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home!

A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come… pic.twitter.com/AlrsGqnYuT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2023

The Dunki Drop 1 unveiled today, gives us a glimpse into the wonderful world of Rajkumar Hirani, it’s a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from Real-Life Experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The video unit takes you on a whirlwind roller-coaster with colourful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented ensemble cast that includes, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. It also gives a glimpse into an enchanting, heart-warming and unique tale that marks the return of storytelling to cinema and is all set to unfold for audiences worldwide this Christmas!

Dunki, which has been shot across multiple locations like Budapest, UAE, and Kashmir, is slated for release on December 21, 2023. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

More Pages: Dunki Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.