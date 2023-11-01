Tiger 3 is the 5th film in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe which follows the events of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan.

Yash Raj Films is ready to set the cash counters ringing this festive season with its latest offering Tiger 3, a YRF Spy Universe film. Starring superstars Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 is set to release on Diwali Day, Sunday, Nov 12! Ahead of the film's release, fans can celebrate the spy universe with the unique festival. YRF is set to kick off YRF Spy Universe Film Festival which kicks off on November 3 and closes on November 5.

Ahead of Tiger 3 release, YRF to host YRF Spy Universe Film Festival with Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan and War returning to big screen

The poster for the festival was unveiled on Wednesday. YRF has partnered with PVR INOX for the first film festival so that people can refresh the timeline of the interconnected spy films on the big screen! It will take place at the prime locations in India. From Pathaan, you see Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, from War one sees Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and the Tiger franchise is headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

YRF is set to open advance bookings of Tiger 3 in India from Nov 5th! The film is releasing during Diwali vacation so cinemas have requested an early start time as fans of the YRF Spy Universe have been reaching out to exhibitors to conduct early morning shows to avoid spoilers.

Tiger 3 is the 5th film in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe which follows the events of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan. It has been directed by YRF’s homegrown Maneesh Sharma. It will open in Hindi, Tamil dubbed & Telugu dubbed versions.

