Mahaveer Jain is on a roll. Recently, he announced the highly-exciting Naagzilla. It stars Kartik Aaryan as a quirky and entertaining protagonist. And now, the enterprising producer has earned another feather in his cap. Bollywood Hungama has learned that Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is a partner in Mahaveer Jain Films (MJF), have joined hands with none other than Imtiaz Ali.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film with Imtiaz Ali is set in the heartland of India. It’s a story of the reunion of friends and is all about friendship, fun and nostalgia. Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films will also be producing it.”

The source further said, “The concept is exciting and Imtiaz Ali was more than happy to collaborate with Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Mahaveer and Mrighdeep are also very excited to have Imtiaz on board as they are huge admirers of his films and contribution to cinema.”

The source continued, “The casting is happening. Just like all other Imtiaz Ali films, music will be a strong point in this movie and the team is equally working on that aspect. A formal announcement is expected soon.”

Other projects of Mahaveer Jain Films

Speaking of Naagzilla, it is being jointly produced by Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of MJF and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. As the film deals with snakes, the makers have decided to bring the film on Nag Panchami next year. Hence, it’ll arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2026, and also get the advantage of Independence Day week.

As per reports, Mahaveer Jain is also making an out-and-out entertainer starring Sidharth Malhotra. Bollywood Hungama recently broke the news that Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl (2019) will be directing it. Bollywood Hungama also informed readers that Sreeleela or Ananya Panday will be playing the female lead in this film.

